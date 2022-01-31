The glove that former Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown threw into the crowd during his bizarre stadium exit against the Jets in early January is now up for auction.

According to a story published by ESPN, the listing for the glove is published by Leland Sports Memorabilia and Card Auctions, which coined the glove as a “tangible memento from an iconic sports moment.”

At the time of this writing, the current bid for Brown's glove is up to $375. The initial bid to open the auction was for $81.

The auction ends on Feb. 12, the day before the Super Bowl.

Brown made headlines with his stadium exit mid-game, which was the last time he played in a Tampa Bay uniform. He was released shortly after the game.

Since the incident, Brown has said that the reason for his frustration was that he felt he was too injured to play, and that the Tampa Bay staff disagreed and thought he was healthy enough to take the field.

Brown has threatened to sue the Buccaneers for incentives in his contract that he feels should have been guaranteed. To date, no official lawsuit has been filed, and Brown remains a free agent.

It will be interesting to see if a team elects to take a chance on Brown heading into next season.

For now, though, the biggest story surrounding him may be what price the infamous glove will eventually sell for at auction.

More NFL Coverage:

• Tom Brady, In His Own Words

• Bengals Are NFL’s Best Cinderella Story in Decades

• Conference Championship Takeaways: Burrow Makes Magic, Bengals D Makes Mahomes Disappear

• All Bucs: If Tom Brady Retires, Could The Buccaneers Opt for Kyle Trask as Their QB?

For more coverage of the Buccaneers, visit All Bucs.