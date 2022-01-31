Ole Miss is one of the main beneficiaries of the quarterback shakeups stemming from this year's coaching carousel, most notably Lincoln Riley's move from Oklahoma to USC. After Riley joined the Trojans, former USC starting quarterback Jaxson Dart is the latest major QB to make a move, landing with Lane Kiffin and the Rebels.

After days of speculation, Dart confirmed his commitment on Sunday. He will be a favorite to step into the job left vacant by potential first-round pick Matt Corral.

Dart will be joined by USC teammate Michael Trigg, a top tight end in the transfer portal. They join a stacked list of incoming transfers, including tight end J.J. Pegues (Auburn), safety Isheem Young (Iowa State), running back Zach Evans (TCU), safety Ladarius Tennison (Auburn) and offensive tackle Jordan Rhodes (South Carolina).

With all of those transfer wins, Kiffin has given himself a new nickname. Posting a photoshop of his face on the body of Tiger King star Joe Exotic, Kiffin is now “the Portal King.”

No college football coach does Twitter better than Kiffin, who spent his weekend trolling LSU's Brian Kelly while making these big transfer moves.

Dart played in six games for USC as a freshman in 2021, completing 61.9% of his throws for 1,353 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions. Dart also added two scores on the ground.

Kiffin is coming off of arguably his most successful season as a head coach, going 10–3 in his second year leading Ole Miss. The Rebels reached the Sugar Bowl and finished at No. 11 in the AP Poll.

More College Football Coverage:

For more Ole Miss Rebels coverage, head over to The Grove Report.