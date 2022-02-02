Skip to main content
Nick Saban Responds to Coaches Dancing With Recruits: ‘I Like to Dance Too’

Alabama head coach Nick Saban landed another top-notch recruiting class during National Signing Day on Wednesday. However, after securing the No. 2 recruiting class in the country, the longtime Crimson Tide coach had a few jokes to share.

Nearly a week ago, LSU head coach Brian Kelly appeared in a strange video dancing on a 360-degree pedestal with 2022 tight end recruit Danny Lewis Jr.

Well, Lewis Jr. flipped the script Wednesday, choosing to take his talents to Tuscaloosa rather than Baton Rouge.

When asked by reporters how he felt about dancing in videos with recruits—mainly in reference to Lewis dancing with Kelly—Saban provided a golden response.

“I like to dance too. I like to line dance … I like to do the cupid shuffle,” Saban said.

This is not the first time Saban has provided us with dance moves. He told reporters back in Alabama’s 2014 National Signing Day news conference that dancing with recruits has been a part of routine in getting to know recruits. 

“I’ve been doing the electric slide since I was 15,” he said. “I’m just sorry they didn’t get me doing the Wobble.”

Whether the electric slide or the Wobble, the recruiting antics have worked in Saban’s favor. After all, he has won seven national championships, which is more than 120 other FBS schools.

Who knows, Saban may be able to teach Kelly—who never won a BCS title and has yet to to win a CFP national championship—a thing or two about winning it all on the grandest stage, along with some dance moves.

