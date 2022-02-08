Skip to main content
The Suite Life of Antonio Brown and Kanye West
Zlatan Ibrahimović's New Workout Video Goes Viral

There are normal workouts, hard workouts and then there's whatever 40-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimović posted to his social media.

The ageless AC Milan striker filmed a workout video on Monday that blew up, and rightfully so. The video features a shirtless Ibrahimović with his legs wrapped around a hanging punching bag and him doing several crunches while suspended in mid-air.

He captioned the video with “Patience.” As of Tuesday afternoon, the video has over 12 million views on Instagram and over 6.7 million views on Twitter. 

Aside from being one of the most storied players in soccer history, Ibrahimović stands at 6’5" and weighs over 200 pounds and, at 40, the video exemplifies he hasn't lost too much athleticism as he enters what should be the final act of his career. 

Ibrahimović and AC Milan face Lazio on Wednesday in the Coppa Italia quarterfinals at 3 p.m. ET. 

