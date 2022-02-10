Former Patriots QB and current 98.5 The Sports Hub radio host Scott Zolak has an interesting idea for both Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo.

He thinks the 49ers should trade Garoppolo for Brady’s rights and wait for Brady to return to the league.

“You trade Jimmy Garoppolo for the rights to Tom Brady, and then let him decide when he’s ready to go, you become an instant contender,” Zolak said.

Zolak even thinks that Brady’s retirement could be his way of forcing a move to the 49ers.

“He’s been focused on it for two years, and they've got to deal Jimmy, and he knows that [Trey] Lance isn’t ready, and he knows that team is built to win now,” Zolak explained on his radio show.

If the 49ers were to execute this trade, Zolak thinks it would be appealing to both the team and Brady. He could play one year in San Francisco while Lance continues to sit and learn. The 49ers would be a top contender in the NFC, and Brady would play for his hometown team.

“[The 49ers] become an instant contender, and it gives [them] another year to get Lance ready,” Zolak explained.

However, the deal would require the Buccaneers to value Garoppolo enough to trade for him, knowing that Brady may come out of retirement with a competitor in the same conference.

