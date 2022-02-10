Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Scott Zolak Thinks the 49ers Should Trade Jimmy Garoppolo for Tom Brady

Former Patriots QB and current 98.5 The Sports Hub radio host Scott Zolak has an interesting idea for both Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo.

He thinks the 49ers should trade Garoppolo for Brady’s rights and wait for Brady to return to the league.

“You trade Jimmy Garoppolo for the rights to Tom Brady, and then let him decide when he’s ready to go, you become an instant contender,” Zolak said.

Zolak even thinks that Brady’s retirement could be his way of forcing a move to the 49ers.

SI Recommends

“He’s been focused on it for two years, and they've got to deal Jimmy, and he knows that [Trey] Lance isn’t ready, and he knows that team is built to win now,” Zolak explained on his radio show.

If the 49ers were to execute this trade, Zolak thinks it would be appealing to both the team and Brady. He could play one year in San Francisco while Lance continues to sit and learn. The 49ers would be a top contender in the NFC, and Brady would play for his hometown team.

“[The 49ers] become an instant contender, and it gives [them] another year to get Lance ready,” Zolak explained.

However, the deal would require the Buccaneers to value Garoppolo enough to trade for him, knowing that Brady may come out of retirement with a competitor in the same conference.

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

James Harden with the Nets.
NBA

NBA Trade Deadline Live Blog: Nets, 76ers Agree to Harden-Simmons Deal

We're bringing you all the latest rumors, trade news and analysis from around the NBA.

JANUELLE WHITE-100 influential
College

Jaunelle White Has Found Her Perfect Role at Point University

Working her way up through college sports administration, the newly appointed athletic director at the small Christian university has seen her full dreams align.

james-harden-nets-76ers
NBA

Report: 76ers Acquire Harden, Send Simmons to Nets

Daryl Morey pulled off one of the biggest blockbusters in recent memory on Thursday.

Phoenix Suns' starting five: Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton, Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges, Devin Booker
Play
Betting

Spread, Over/Under and Prop Bets: Clippers-Mavericks, Bucks-Suns

Bets and breakdowns for the Clippers vs. Mavericks and Bucks vs. Suns.

Pat McAfee
Play
Extra Mustard

Pat McAfee Almost Blinded Himself With CBD Cream on Live Radio

The teary host felt the pain of going too far for a radio bit.

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform on the Coachella Stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Fields in April 2012 in Indio. The rappers surprised the crowd when they performed with a hologram of Tupac Shakur, who died in 1996. Coachella 2012.
Play
Betting

Massive Shift in Betting Odds For Super Bowl LVI's First Halftime Song

A massive shift has taken place regarding Super Bowl LVI's first halftime song, a popular novelty wager for bettors.

Bayern Munich is in line to win the Bundesliga again
Soccer

Bundesliga Mulls Idea of Implementing Playoffs

The clubs that stand the most to gain from such a measure appear to be against instituting it.

Lebron James at Tonal
Lifestyle

Top 5 Virtual Home Gyms

No crowds, no strangers, no masks required. We explore the top virtual home gyms, from Peloton and Bowflex bikes to wall mounts like Tonal and the Mirror.