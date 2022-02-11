Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has not held back from expressing his disappointment that his team is not in this year‘s Super Bowl.

Jones spoke with TMZ on Thursday ahead of Super Bowl LVI, and he painted quite an interesting picture of how he feels about the Cowboys not playing in the big game.

“When y'all hear what sounds like—over these Los Angeles hills—when you think they got one of these mountain lions with its tail caught, that's me screaming into my pillow for not being in that Super Bowl,” Jones said.

The Cowboys‘ 12–5 season came to an end in the NFC Wild-Card Round after losing 23-17 to the 49ers. Jones did not hold back in that post-game interview, either. He expressed his disappoint for the Cowboys then, saying that with their talents, they should have been more successful.

Jones previously said he is rooting for the Rams in the Super Bowl on Sunday. However, it sounds like he might not enjoy the game too much based on this quote.

