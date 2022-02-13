Jerry Jones knows the Cowboys-Eagles rivalry better than almost anyone, and he certainly knows how Eagles fans feel about him and his team.

While Jones may not particularly like Philadelphia fans, there is still some respect there, and he thinks that the feeling is mutual.

“I know the frauds that the Philadelphia fans are,” Jones said to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark. “Behind that there are some hellacious people, and they are good people, and I know it, and they know I know it.”

This rivalry goes way back, even predating Jones’ tenure as the Cowboys’ owner. And for the past three decades, Jones has had his fair share of experiences in Philadelphia.

Jones explained how much he enjoyed his team playing the Eagles twice a year. He also described his favorite kind of interaction with Eagles fans when the Cowboys go to Philadelphia.

“I think probably the thing I get the most kick out of is when one of the fans are really giving it to me, it’s wonderful to be able to [blow a kiss]. So we have a good time when we go to Philadelphia,” Jones said.

So Eagles fans, next time trash talk Jones, watch out for that kiss coming your way.

