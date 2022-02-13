Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Steph Curry Picks Joe Burrow, Bengals to Win Super Bowl LVI

Warriors star Steph Curry decided not to root for Golden State‘s fellow Californian team in Super Bowl LVI. Instead, he‘s going with “Joe Shiesty” and the Bengals.

The Warriors hosted the Lakers on Saturday night and now will head to Los Angeles to face the Clippers on Monday night. The Warriors will be in Los Angeles during the Super Bowl, and Curry plans to go to the game.

During his postgame press conference Saturday night, Curry was asked which team he would be rooting for Sunday.

SI Recommends

“Is it Joe Shiesty, is that his nickname? I‘m going with him, I‘m going with the Bengals,” Curry said. “I like the fact that if they got a win, I think he has to play out of his mind more so than the other side.”

Burrow has not responded to Curry‘s pick, but an old tweet from Burrow resurfaced after Curry‘s answer.

Almost nine years after Burrow tweeted about Curry, he‘s getting a shoutout from the Warriors star himself.

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Erin Jackson of Team USA wins gold in women’s 500m speed skating.
Play
Olympics

Erin Jackson Wins Historic Gold Medal in Speedskating

The 29-year-old sometimes refers to her job as “skating in circles.” On Sunday night in Beijing, she was crowned best in the world at just that.

Tom-Brady
Extra Mustard

Tom Brady Jokingly Tweets a Super Bowl Calendar Reminder

Brady shared a picture on Twitter of a calendar reminder for Super Bowl LVI.

Kyler Murray playing for the Cardinals.
NFL

Report: Kyler Frustrated by Cards; Team Expects Situation to Calm Down

Arizona reportedly still expects Murray to be its quarterback going forward.

Dec 25, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) drops back to pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Report: Carson Wentz Might Be Leaving the Colts

A report from ESPN shared how the Colts organization might trade or release Wentz in March

Zac Taylor coaching the Bengals.
NFL

Report: Bengals' Taylor, Rams' McVay to Discuss Extensions After Super Bowl

Both coaches in Sunday's game could receive extensions in the near future.

USA-Mens-Hockey
Olympics

U.S. Men’s Hockey Beats Germany, Earns Top Seed in Olympic Quarterfinals

The quarterfinals for men's hockey will be held on Wednesday.

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFC divisional playoff NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.
Play
NFL

Report: Packers Want to Keep Aaron Rodgers for 2022 Season

Green Bay is prepared to go as close to the salary cap as possible to keep the star quarterback on the team.

Erin Jackson after winning gold.
Olympics

Erin Jackson Becomes First Black Woman to Win Speedskating Medal

With her gold medal in Beijing, she is also the first American woman to medal in an individual speedskating race since the 2002 Olympics.