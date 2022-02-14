Matthew Stafford and the Rams opened up the Super Bowl LVI scoring with a 17-yard touchdown strike to Odell Beckham Jr., sending SoFi Stadium into a frenzy. While the quarterback was noticeably pumped to get his team on the board first, his family looked just as excited.

Kelly Stafford, the signal-caller's wife, and one of the couple's four daughters celebrated in a section of the stands after the Rams quarterback put Los Angeles on the board first. Mother and daughter shared a touching hug as Kelly exchanged high-fives with nearby Rams fans.

Kelly Stafford and the rest of the quarterback's family have been loyal supporters all-season long, so it's no surprise to see them celebrating passionately in the stands at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

On Saturday night, Stafford's entire family gave him an amazing send-off from his home in the Los Angeles area. As he left to join his team on the evening before the Super Bowl, the 34-year-old was met by a group of his closest friends and family who wished him good luck.

“Sending him off with his closest friends and family,” Kelly Stafford said on Instagram. “The same crew that’s been with us since high school and college. He loved every second.”

Sunday marks Stafford's first Super Bowl appearance and he certainly hopes to make the most of it. The opening touchdown was just the start, as Stafford connected with Cooper Kupp for an 11-yard score in the second quarter.

