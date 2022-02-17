Skip to main content
EXTRA MUSTARD
Staffords, Rams Will Pay Hospital Bills for Photographer Who Broke Her Spine at Parade

A photographer who fell while taking pictures at the Rams's Super Bowl parade revealed afterward that she suffered a fractured spine in the process. A day later, the Rams, quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, are stepping in to take care of the bill.

The team and the Staffords released a statement on Thursday wishing the photographer, Kelly Smiley, a speedy recovery and pledging to pay for her hospital bills and replace her cameras, which were also broken in the fall.

“We have been in communication with Kelly Smiley since yesterday's incident and we are sorry for what happened,” the statement reads. “As we told Kelly, we will be covering all her hospital bills and replacing her cameras. We wish her a speedy recovery.”

The fall occurred as she was attempting to take pictures of both Matthew and Kelly. Smiley wrote on Instagram afterward that she was “feeling ok.”

“Staying the night in the trauma center. Thanks to everyone for reaching out,” Smiley said.

A GoFundMe was subsequently created to help Smiley offset the cost of medical expenses and replace the camera gear. According to her website, Smiley is a full-time photo editor at the NFL and also works as a photo editor during Los Angeles Kings games. She also works as a freelance photographer.

More Super Bowl Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Rams coverage, head over to Ram Digest.

