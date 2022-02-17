NFL Photographer Kelly Smiley Says She Fractured Her Spine During Rams’ Victory Parade

NFL photographer Kelly Smiley says she fractured her spine after falling off the stage at the Rams’ Super Bowl victory parade on Thursday.

The fall occurred as she was attempting to take pictures of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly.

Smile wrote on Instagram afterward that she was “feeling ok.”

“Staying the night in the trauma center. Thanks to everyone for reaching out,” Smiley said.

Smiley said earlier on Wednesday she had undergone an X-ray to determine the extent of the injury and added that both of her cameras were damaged in the fall.

A GoFundMe was subsequently created to help Smiley offset the cost of medical expenses and replace the camera gear.

”Kelly is loved by all who know her and is a well-respected individual in the photography community,” Tim Kothlow, a photo editor at the NFL who created the GoFundMe, wrote in the page's description.

According to her website, Smiley is a full-time photo editor at the NFL and also works as a photo editor during Los Angeles Kings games. She is additionally a freelance photographer.

