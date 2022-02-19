Skip to main content
Peloton's Alex Toussaint Wins Celebrity All-Star Game MVP

Famed Peloton instructor Alex Toussaint showed his athletic ability beyond the exercise bike Friday night, as he took home the Celebrity All-Star Game MVP.

Toussaint scored 18 points for Team Walton, which defeated Team Nique 65–51 to kick off NBA All-Star Weekend.

Toussaint hit shots from all over the floor while showing an ability to get by defenders with his impressive ball-handling.

Toussaint was excited about earning the MVP honors.

“It feels very good," he said. "Shoutout to my team right here. Shoutout to coach who let me play a lot of the game. Shoutout to my mom and my family watching, all of my Peloton instructors ... shoutout to everybody, I love y’all.”

Toussaint didn’t stop there. He credited his next-door neighbor for helping him get ready for the game.

“Shoutout to my next door neighbor for letting me use his gym. It was working. But the motto is, 'When we stay ready, we ain’t gotta get ready,' so it’s just like the game of life, baby, that’s it.”

