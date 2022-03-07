Following North Carolina’s win over Duke in Mike Krzyzewski’s last game at Cameron Indoor Stadium, Blue Devils assistant coach and former player Chris Carrawell appeared to purposefully ignore Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis in the handshake line.

Among those unhappy with the perceived snub is Dick Vitale.

The longtime college hoops analyst took to Twitter to give his thoughts on the now-viral video that appeared to show Carrawell walking past Davis as he attempted to shake his hand postgame. Vitale criticized the Duke assistant for his poor sportsmanship, saying that it was the complete opposite of what Coach K displayed following the Blue Devils’ loss.

Much like Vitale, Davis was confused after the interaction. When asked about the exchange, the UNC coach told the News & Observer he was unsure why Carrawell acted in that fashion.

“I don’t know what that’s about,” Davis said. “I didn’t play against him, I don’t know him personally.”

Carrawell later offered an explanation to his decision, telling the News & Observer that Davis “did not shake our hands before the game,” which led to his postgame actions.

Whatever the reasons for the bizarre interaction, the handshake snub added yet another chapter to the storied rivalry between the two ACC programs. The No. 3 Tar Heels and the No. 1 Blue Devils will now enter this week’s conference tournament in Brooklyn with a chance to meet for a third time this season in Saturday night’s championship game.

