Magic Johnson Calls For Lakers Fans to Rally Around Star Russell Westbrook

Magic Johnson Weighs in on Fan Treatment of Lakers Star Russell Westbrook

Magic Johnson spoke in support of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook as the nine-time All-Star has dealt with criticism and been at the center of conversation involving the franchise's struggles to win this season.

Westbrook detailed criticism in the Lakers postgame news conference on Monday along with addressing the harassment and death wishes that his wife, Nina, has faced in part due to the struggles he has grappled with on the court.

“Russell [Westbrook] plays an important role on the Lakers team and will be a key component to the success of the rest of the season and the NBA Playoffs,” Magic tweeted. “Let's do better, rally around the Westbrook family, and support them.”

Westbrook and his wife have three children: 4-year-old Noah and twin 3-year-old daughters, Jordyn and Skye. While Westbrook typically does not allow off-the-court criticism to bother him, the 32-year-old said when it comes to his “name getting shamed that it becomes a different issue.”

He also no longer wants to tolerate critics using the nickname “Westbrick” to describe his play on the court. Westbrook was seen on a video addressing a fan during the Lakers’ game against the Spurs on Monday, saying, “Yo, don’t disrespect my name.”

The disrespectful taunting, along with the death threats, have caused Westbrook's family to avoid attending games in person. Westbrook is averaging 18.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 4.0 turnovers per game while shooting 43.4% from the field and 28.4% from three.

As teams continue their push for the NBA playoffs, hopefully Johnson’s public call of support for Westbrook will change the hearts of fans down the stretch. 

For more on the Los Angeles Lakers, head over to All Lakers.

