lt’s been over a month since Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL, but inquiring minds still want to know if he’s truly done playing the game of football.

Thanks to a rather interesting exchange with Cristiano Ronaldo, those questions likely won’t go away any time soon.

Brady posted a video on Instagram of himself and Ronaldo having a conversation after the legendary Manchester United forward broke FIFA’s all-time record for goals scored on Saturday.

After the two exchanged pleasantries, Ronaldo, speaking on behalf of football fans everywhere, asked Brady point-blank, “You’re finished, right?” causing him to pause and smile before responding. And while Brady’s answer may be hard to make out, his body language added more than enough fuel to the rumor mill on social media.

Brady’s smile may be enough to convince fans that he’s contemplating his decision but, in reality, there has been no indication that he’s having second thoughts.

Neither Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht or head coach Bruce Arians expect Brady to play again in the city he’s called home for the last two seasons. Not to mention, the 44-year-old already has a movie in the works and is reportedly receiving interest from networks gauging his desire to go into broadcasting.

Could a return happen this season or the next? No one really knows, but to quote the GOAT himself: “Never say never.”

