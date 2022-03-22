Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard

Former Jets Linebacker Bart Scott Says Chiefs Won’t Make Playoffs in 2022 Season

It has only been roughly one month since the Rams defeated the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. But since Los Angeles was crowned NFL champions, the NFL landscape has changed with recent trades and acquisitions during free agency, especially within the league’s American Football Conference.

With the 2022 NFL draft coming up and five months remaining until the first NFL preseason game, former Ravens and Jets linebacker and ESPN radio personality Bart Scott declared his seven teams that will earn playoff spots in the AFC next season.

However, missing from Scott's list of teams is the Chiefs. The team that is home to quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and now JuJu Smith-Schuster that finished third in total offense last season (396.8 ypg), fourth in pass offense (281.8) and fourth in total points per game (28.2 ppg) during the 2021 regular season.

Scott believes that the Bengals, the Broncos, the Bills and the Colts will win their four—AFC North, South, East and West—divisions respectively. The former Pro Bowler selected the Browns, the Chargers and the Ravens to make the playoffs as AFC wild-card teams.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The AFC North division will be tough call, considering the body of work Joe Burrow showed with the Bengals last season and in their Super Bowl run, the addition of Deshaun Watson in Cleveland and Lamar Jackson remains a threat in Baltimore. The Broncos signing Russell Wilson at quarterback makes them a favorite to win the division.

The Bills are primed as an early favorite to win the AFC East again. To say the four-time Pro Bowler in Mahomes will not lead Kansas City to a playoff spot in the AFC next season is absurd.

However, the games determine a winner and a loser. As things become crystal clear with team’s draft needs and offseason free agency moves take shape, it will be interesting to see how the Chiefs stack up against other competition within the conference.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Kansas City Chiefs coverage, go to Arrowhead Report 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20)
MLB

Report: Pete Alonso, Mets Reach Agreement

The first baseman will and his team avoid arbitration ahead of the season.

By Madison Williams
A detailed view of a NCAA March Madness logo
Play
College Basketball

Top Five Most-Viewed March Madness Games From First Weekend

The Duke-Michigan State game brought in the most viewers with 11.2 million on Sunday.

By Madison Williams
A view of the new logos during a press conference revealing the Washington Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team at FedEx Field.
NFL

Commanders Lose Anheuser-Busch Sponsorship

Washington has been embroiled in controversy since 2020, when employees told the Washington Post they had experienced workplace sexual harassment.

By Daniela Perez
Miami basketball players hug
Play
College Basketball

Surprises, Dark Horses and More Entering Men’s Sweet 16

Plus, which No. 1 seed could be next to go out?

By SI Staff
Power 25 Week 18
Play
College Basketball

Week 18: SBLIVE/SI Power 25 National Boys Basketball Rankings

Roselle Catholic knocks off Camden in New Jersey Tournament of Champions.

By Jason Jordan
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston
Extra Mustard

Jameis Winston Is Excited to Return to Saints

The quarterback recently signed a two-year contract with New Orleans.

By Madison Williams
Dec 25, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans quarterback T.J. Yates (2) looks to pass downfield against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium.
NFL

Falcons Appoint Former Quarterback T.J. Yates as WRs Coach

The former NFL quarterback previously served as the team's passing game specialist.

By Wilton Jackson
Matt Ryan during his introductory press conference with the Colts.
Extra Mustard

Matt Ryan Shares Hilarious Peyton Manning Story From 2017

The new Colts quarterback recalled a time when Manning was one of the first people to call him after winning the NFC championship.

By Joseph Salvador