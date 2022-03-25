After Cleveland officially announced the Deshaun Watson as its quarterback for next season on Friday, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam took a moment to address the comment made about the franchise wanting “an adult” quarterback to lead the franchise.

Haslam, who said that organization thinks “highly” of quarterback Baker Mayfield on Friday, said the comment did not come from the team’s ownership.

“We think highly of Baker [Mayfield] and did not get down on him,” Haslam said. “I know there’s a statement that we needed an adult in the room and Baker felt that came from ownership. That’s not true. Nobody can question the 4 years he gave. … We wish him nothing but the best of luck.”

More than a week ago, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported that Cleveland and Mayfield were headed toward a breakup regardless if the Browns were able to sign Watson. Mortensen’s comment signaled that changes were coming within the Browns’ organization.

“I believe they’re breaking up, regardless of whether or not Deshaun Watson ends up in Cleveland,” Mortensen said. “The one thing I was told is that it’s just not a match emotionally. Whereas Baker Mayfield’s passion and emotional leadership was embraced at Oklahoma, and even in the beginning with the Browns, things have changed and they want what they consider ‘an adult’ at that position and that Baker Mayfield probably is going to be moved.”

Since Watson’s arrival, Mayfield has been looking to find a new home before the start of the 2022 season. On Tuesday, the Steelers said they would hop on the opportunity to sign Mayfield if Cleveland was to cut him, according to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

A week ago, Mayfield told the Browns’ leadership that he preferred to be traded to the Colts. Other teams interested in Mayfield include the Panthers, the Saints and the Seahawks.

Regardless of where Mayfield ends up, per Cabot, he was not going to play for the Browns next season and had plans to sit out minicamp and training camp until a trade was made.

But in the meantime, Mayfield will have to wait to find out the next team of where he will take his talents to.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Cleveland Browns coverage, go to Browns Digest.