Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard
OBJ, Baker Mayfield, Zion and Trae Young on Today's SI Feed
OBJ, Baker Mayfield, Zion and Trae Young on Today's SI Feed

Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam Says ‘Adult’ Quarterback Comment ‘Not True’

After Cleveland officially announced the Deshaun Watson as its quarterback for next season on Friday, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam took a moment to address the comment made about the franchise wanting “an adult” quarterback to lead the franchise.

Haslam, who said that organization thinks “highly” of quarterback Baker Mayfield on Friday, said the comment did not come from the team’s ownership.

“We think highly of Baker [Mayfield] and did not get down on him,” Haslam said. “I know there’s a statement that we needed an adult in the room and Baker felt that came from ownership. That’s not true. Nobody can question the 4 years he gave. … We wish him nothing but the best of luck.”

More than a week ago, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported that Cleveland and Mayfield were headed toward a breakup regardless if the Browns were able to sign Watson. Mortensen’s comment signaled that changes were coming within the Browns’ organization.

“I believe they’re breaking up, regardless of whether or not Deshaun Watson ends up in Cleveland,” Mortensen said. “The one thing I was told is that it’s just not a match emotionally. Whereas Baker Mayfield’s passion and emotional leadership was embraced at Oklahoma, and even in the beginning with the Browns, things have changed and they want what they consider ‘an adult’ at that position and that Baker Mayfield probably is going to be moved.”

Since Watson’s arrival, Mayfield has been looking to find a new home before the start of the 2022 season. On Tuesday, the Steelers said they would hop on the opportunity to sign Mayfield if Cleveland was to cut him, according to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

A week ago, Mayfield told the Browns’ leadership that he preferred to be traded to the Colts. Other teams interested in Mayfield include the Panthers, the Saints and the Seahawks.

Regardless of where Mayfield ends up, per Cabot, he was not going to play for the Browns next season and had plans to sit out minicamp and training camp until a trade was made.

But in the meantime, Mayfield will have to wait to find out the next team of where he will take his talents to.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Cleveland Browns coverage, go to Browns Digest. 

Breaking
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

YOU MAY LIKE

Deshaun Watson
NFL

An Inside Look at the Deshaun Watson Cases

A bonus episode of the MMQB NFL Podcast, with Jenny Vrentas of The New York Times.

By John Gonzalez
Sep 7, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning at Wrigley Field.
MLB

The Cubs Are Better Than You Think

By Matt Martell
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry (left), new quarterback Deshaun Watson (center) and head coach Kevin Stefanski pose for a photo during a news conference at the NFL football team’s training facility, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Berea, Ohio.
NFL

Deshaun Watson Explains Why He Chose the Browns

The QB addressed his decision to join Cleveland during his intro presser Friday.

By Jelani Scott
Someone holding a sign that says "Human Rights Are Not Up For Debate."
More Sports

Utah Bans Transgender Athletes in Girls Sports Despite Veto

State lawmakers voted to override the governor’s veto of the legislation.

By Associated Press
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield stands on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. With Deshaun Watson due to arrive any day to take over as Cleveland’s franchise QB, Mayfield, who requested a trade last week after feeling betrayed by the Browns, is leaving. When and where he’s going is still to be determined.
Play
NFL

Report: Baker Mayfield’s Contract Holding Up Potential Trade

The quarterback is set to earn less than $19 million in 2022.

By Jelani Scott
Kelly Stafford celebrates in confetti after the Super Bowl.
Extra Mustard

Kelly Stafford Opens Up on Aftermath of Super Bowl Parade Incident

The wife of the Rams quarterback was adamant her husband knows his reaction wasn't the best.

By Daniel Chavkin
Mar 23, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dribbles the ball up the court against the Golden State Warriors during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Open Floor: Jimmy Butler’s Two-Front War

Things get heated in Miami between Jimmy Butler, Erik Spoelstra and Udonis Haslem.

By John Gonzalez
Watson and Browns
Play
NFL

Deshaun Watson Denies Assaulting, Disrespecting Any Woman

The Browns’ quarterback faces 22 active civil lawsuits that include graphic accounts of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

By Madeline Coleman