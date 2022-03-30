Skip to main content
Triple H Announces Retirement from In-Ring Competition on 'First Take'
Seth Rollins on AEW Mentioning WWE Superstars: ‘I Find It Very Tacky and Low Brow’

Seth Rollins didn't pull any punches when asked about AEW wrestlers dropping the names of WWE superstars in promos during an appearance this week on the SI Media Podcast.

Over the past few months, AEW wrestlers such as CM Punk and MJF have mentioned WWE superstars, The Miz, John Cena and others during televised promos.

“They can do whatever they want. I find it very tacky and very low brow, personally. I think it looks and reeks of desperation. I just don’t think it’s anything on our television show that we need to go there and talk down about those guys. 

“They’re doing their thing. They’re doing it very well. We’re happy for them. I am, at least, personally. Are they on our level? No. They’ve got a long way to go to catch up to us. And that’s fine. And they know that. And I think they do things differently. But for me, my perspective, I think it’s just a step down for us to use it as insult, so that’s my perspective on it. People may not share that opinion.”

During the podcast, Rollins also discussed not having an opponent for WrestleMania and how he makes that story line work.

“You do what I’ve been doing and you try to make it work. So that’s what I’ve done the last few weeks. Try to work my way into WrestleMania. People say this is ridiculous. This is preposterous. You’re Seth Freakin’ Rollins. How could you miss WrestleMania? If you only knew how close to the truth this story line was, your mind would be blown. This is a very legitimate situation for me. 

“Everything went haywire on Day 1 in Atlanta. COVID-19 blew the whole thing up; you see Brock Lesnar walk out with the WWE championship. All hell broke loose, It’s dominoes. Everything just has to fall. Bobby Lashley gets hurt. Everything is chaos after that. So this is a very legitimate situation that has translated to screentime every Monday night and it’s been a fun story, because it’s the only match that’s up in the air and you can follow every week, What’s gonna happen next. What’s gonna happen next. What are these weird crossroads we’re gonna get into to get to the finish line. It’s been fun. Not my ideal way to go into WrestleMania. It’s a lot of extra stress, but it’s been a party. And I think we’re gonna get there one way or the other; and I’m excited to get to Dallas. I’m gonna have my WrestleMania moment one way or the other.”

Rollins also talked about WWE making WrestleMania a two-night show, whether he'd rather be on Raw or SmackDown, his trademark “drip,” the time Vince McMahon stopped him from bringing back his famous blond streak, working with Roman Reigns, his relationship with Jon Moxley, how he’s handling fatherhood and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on AppleSpotify and Stitcher.

