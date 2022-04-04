South Carolina’s NCAA women’s national championship win Sunday was a special affair and of course, the current players weren’t the only ones living it up in Minneapolis.

Aces forward and Gamecocks legend A’ja Wilson could be seen in full celebration mode even before the final buzzer went off. Wilson, who was a part of the the South Carolina team that won a national title in 2017, just couldn’t contain herself in the stands when the game’s outcome was a forgone conclusion.

South Carolina blew out UConn 64–49 and neither Wilson nor her dance moves could be contained to the stands when it came time to celebrate. In a wholesome and heartwarming moment, Wilson can be seen dancing alongside Gamecocks guard Lele Grissett.

Wilson was also flashing around a national championship shirt and then took out her phone to admire her former coach, Dawn Staley. Staley became the first Black coach in either men’s or women’s Division I basketball to win multiple national titles with Sunday’s win.

A beautiful fill circle moment in Minneapolis.

