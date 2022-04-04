Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard
NCAAM National Championship Preview
NCAAM National Championship Preview

Watch: Former South Carolina Star A’ja Wilson Was Thrilled for Gamecocks’ Title Win

South Carolina’s NCAA women’s national championship win Sunday was a special affair and of course, the current players weren’t the only ones living it up in Minneapolis. 

Aces forward and Gamecocks legend A’ja Wilson could be seen in full celebration mode even before the final buzzer went off. Wilson, who was a part of the the South Carolina team that won a national title in 2017, just couldn’t contain herself in the stands when the game’s outcome was a forgone conclusion. 

South Carolina blew out UConn 64–49 and neither Wilson nor her dance moves could be contained to the stands when it came time to celebrate. In a wholesome and heartwarming moment, Wilson can be seen dancing alongside Gamecocks guard Lele Grissett.

Wilson was also flashing around a national championship shirt and then took out her phone to admire her former coach, Dawn Staley. Staley became the first Black coach in either men’s or women’s Division I basketball to win multiple national titles with Sunday’s win. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

A beautiful fill circle moment in Minneapolis. 

More CBB Coverage:

Breaking
South Carolina Gamecocks
South Carolina Gamecocks

YOU MAY LIKE

Roman Reigns and The Usos pose with their title belts
Play
Wrestling

‘WrestleMania 38’ Live Blog: Results, Highlights, Analysis

Follow along for updates as WWE’s biggest show of the year unfolds from AT&T Stadium.

By Dan Gartland
Aliyah Boston hold up a Final Four trophy.
College Basketball

Aliyah Boston Cries ‘Happy Tears’ After South Carolina Wins Title

The National Player of the Year was overcome with emotion after the Gamecocks claimed the program’s second championship.

By Zach Koons
UConn coach Geno Auriemma reacts against South Carolina in the 2022 national championship.
Play
College Basketball

UConn’s Perfect Record in National Title Games Ended by South Carolina

In 37 years as coach of the Huskies, Geno Auriemma had never known defeat in the national championship game.

By Joseph Salvador
South Carolina guard Destanni Henderson (3) drives to the basket against UConn.
Play
College Basketball

South Carolina Blows Out UConn to Win Women’s National Title

The Gamecocks are national champions for the second time in six years.

By Joseph Salvador
Lance Lynn throws a pitch.
MLB

White Sox’s Lynn Out Six-to-Eight Weeks With Slight Tear In Knee

The Chicago ace is expected to undergo surgery on Tuesday.

By Zach Koons
LeBron James at a Lakers game.
Play
Extra Mustard

LeBron James Says He Would’ve Played for Duke or UNC

The future NBA Hall of Famer would’ve played for one of college basketball’s most storied programs, if he couldn’t play for Ohio State, that is.

By Joseph Salvador
anthony davis
NBA

Anthony Davis Addresses Lakers Injuries After Loss to Nuggets

Davis, who was playing in his second game after returning from a sprained foot, bemoaned the injury issues the team has faced this season after Sunday’s loss to Denver.

By Nick Selbe
Dick Vitale talks in the direction of a camera before a game.
Extra Mustard

Dickie V Says NCAA Should Make Coach K Commissioner

As Kansas continues to wait on the NCAA to levy discipline for recruiting violations, the college basketball analyst argues for the appointment of Coach K as CBB commissioner.

By Mike McDaniel