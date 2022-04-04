Skip to main content
Francis Mauigoa ESPN 300 Elite Underclassmen Camp Video
Five-Star Recruit’s Video of Him Running at Track Competition Goes Viral

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the most sought-after football prospects in the nation but on Sunday a video of him competing in a different sport went viral. Harbor is a track star in his own right and ran the 100 meters in a scorching 10.32 seconds at an event in Myrtle Beach, S.C. The video is something to behold. 

The best thing about the video may not even be the race itself, but the hilarious height differential between the 6’5” five-star athlete and his fellow competitors. Harbor is a junior at Archbishop Carroll in Washington D.C. and is being recruited by the likes of Alabama, Penn State, Texas A&M, Michigan, Tennessee, Florida, Stanford and Miami, according to 247Sports

Despite his No. 1 ranking in the District of Columbia, there’s still a chance he elects to not play college football and instead compete in track professionally. 

“I am already getting a little talk about going pro before my 12th grade season,” Harbor told 247Sports in the fall. “If I keep it up, then I have to make a decision like that—should I quit football overall and go full on track or go to college and do both.”

There’s still a chance Harbor, who turns 17 on July 5, could elect to compete in both football and track in college. He has yet to make an official decision.

