Julio Rodríguez has made the Mariners Opening Day roster.

The 21-year-old Dominican phenom will make his MLB debut on Thursday in Minnesota against the Twins. On Monday, Seattle released a heartwarming video of manager Scott Servais and another member of the Mariners informing Rodríguez of their decision.

In the video, the manager can be seen behind a desk with MLB's No. 3 prospect in front of him.

“You look comfortable in center field,” Servais said, to which Rodríguez responded he is. “If you had to play center field, in a big stadium with an extra deck on it, you think you can handle it?”

“Yeah,” Rodriguez replied. “Come on.”

“I think it’s time Julio. I think it’s time,” Servais said. “Bring on the JROD show.”

The two exchanged a hug as Servais congratulated him. “You are a big leaguer, my man,” he said.

After the two sit down again, Servais, who was hired as manager in 2015, offered the burgeoning major leaguer some advice: never change the way he plays and to play with joy.

“Are your parents going to be okay if you play in the big leagues?” Servais asked.

“I guarantee,” Rodríguez responded.

He then asked the outfielder if they will be able to get to Minneapolis for his debut, before saying, “They’re already on their way. We talked to them. Your parents are going to be there as well.”

Rodríguez looked stunned, and covered his face overcome with emotion.

The Mariners signed the international standout in 2017 to a $1.75 million deal, when the then-16-year-old was ranked No. 9 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 30 International Prospects list.

Rodríguez slashed a .347/.441/.560 in the 2021 season when he played for Double-A and High-A. In this year's Cactus League, the outfielder appeared in 13 games, tallying eight RBIs and leading the team with a 1.305 OPS.

On Monday, the 6'3" star retweeted Seattle's video and wrote a heartwarming message.

“There’s no better feeling than when you work your whole life for something and you see it unfolding right before your eyes,” he wrote. “I’m just grateful for the opportunity and I will make the best of it.”

More MLB Coverage: