Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard

Watch: Mariners Prospect Julio Rodríguez Learns He Made Team’s Roster in Emotional Scene

Julio Rodríguez has made the Mariners Opening Day roster. 

The 21-year-old Dominican phenom will make his MLB debut on Thursday in Minnesota against the Twins. On Monday, Seattle released a heartwarming video of manager Scott Servais and another member of the Mariners informing Rodríguez of their decision. 

In the video, the manager can be seen behind a desk with MLB's No. 3 prospect in front of him. 

“You look comfortable in center field,” Servais said, to which Rodríguez responded he is. “If you had to play center field, in a big stadium with an extra deck on it, you think you can handle it?”

“Yeah,” Rodriguez replied. “Come on.” 

“I think it’s time Julio. I think it’s time,” Servais said. “Bring on the JROD show.” 

The two exchanged a hug as Servais congratulated him. “You are a big leaguer, my man,” he said. 

After the two sit down again, Servais, who was hired as manager in 2015, offered the burgeoning major leaguer some advice: never change the way he plays and to play with joy. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“Are your parents going to be okay if you play in the big leagues?” Servais asked. 

“I guarantee,” Rodríguez responded. 

He then asked the outfielder if they will be able to get to Minneapolis for his debut, before saying, “They’re already on their way. We talked to them. Your parents are going to be there as well.” 

Rodríguez looked stunned, and covered his face overcome with emotion. 

The Mariners signed the international standout in 2017 to a $1.75 million deal, when the then-16-year-old was ranked No. 9 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 30 International Prospects list. 

Rodríguez slashed a .347/.441/.560 in the 2021 season when he played for Double-A and High-A. In this year's Cactus League, the outfielder appeared in 13 games, tallying eight RBIs and leading the team with a 1.305 OPS. 

On Monday, the 6'3" star retweeted Seattle's video and wrote a heartwarming message. 

“There’s no better feeling than when you work your whole life for something and you see it unfolding right before your eyes,” he wrote. “I’m just grateful for the opportunity and I will make the best of it.”

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking
Seattle Mariners
Seattle Mariners

YOU MAY LIKE

Magic Johnson speaks before the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Play
Extra Mustard

Magic Johnson Blames LeBron for Lakers Not Signing DeRozan

He said that if Los Angeles hadn’t traded for Westbrook and signed DeRozan instead, the Lakers would be playing in the Western Conference championship.

By Joseph Salvador
Tiger Woods smiling with his caddie, Joe LaCava, while hitting balls on the driving range.
Play
Extra Mustard

Watch: Tiger Woods Hits Ball Picker During Range Session

The pros really are just like the rest of us.

By Zach Koons
pogba
Play
Soccer

Rooney: Better for Pogba ‘to Move on’ From Man United

The French star already left Old Trafford once on a free transfer earlier in his career and will see his contract run out this summer.

By Andrew Gastelum
Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson, right, gets a low-five from teammate Marcell Ozuna (20) as he celebrates a first-inning home run during a spring training baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at CoolToday Park, Sunday, April 3, 2022, in North Port, Fla.
Play
Betting

NL Pennant, Division Future Odds: NL East Will be Tight

The Dodgers, Braves and Brewers are the betting favorites at SI Sportsbook to win the NL divisions in 2022.

By Jennifer Piacenti
NCAA president Mark Emmert speaks with reporters at a press conference during the Final Four.
Play
Extra Mustard

Social Media Reacts to Emmert’s ‘Kansas City Jayhawks’ Blunder

The NCAA president’s gaffe went viral after Monday’s championship game.

By Zach Koons
Blake Bortles throws a pass for the Packers.
Play
NFL

Report: Bortles’s Request for Saints to Release Him Granted

He just signed with New Orleans in December but is now reportedly looking for a new team.

By Joseph Salvador
Kansas celebrating the 2022 national championship.
Play
Extra Mustard

Watch Kansas’ Locker Room Celebration After Championship Game

Someone should get coach a rain coat.

By Joseph Salvador
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots against Golden State Warriors forwards Otto Porter Jr., left, and Draymond Green (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Play
Betting

Hawks-Raptors, Grizzlies-Jazz Spread, Over/Under and Prop Bets

Spread, over/under and props bets for Tuesday’s Hawks-Raptors and Grizzlies-Jazz matchups.

By Kyle Wood