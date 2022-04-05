After winning Monday’s NCAA men’s national championship, Kansas coach Bill Self walked into the locker room with one water bottle in hand. When he saw what was waiting for him, he almost seemed like instantly regretted his decision.

It was almost like he was thinking, “I should have brought more water.” His whole entire team was waiting for him armed with water bottles and a mini monsoon ensued.

Self was surrounded and soaked by his players as the festivities and dancing began. A proper scene for a team that had just completed the largest comeback in national championship game in history.

The Jayhawks’ 72–69 win over North Carolina was their first title since 2008 and it came after being down by as much as 16 points in an absolute nail-biter. Kansas was dominant in the second half and the rest is history.

It’s not the first time celebrations like this have gone viral on social media, but videos like this never seem to get old.

More College Basketball Coverage:

• Dawn Staley’s Holistic Approach Defines a Team That Couldn’t Be Stopped

• Jon Scheyer Will Have the Talent to Win in Year 1 at Duke

• With a Torch Passed and Destiny Denied, Coach K Rides Into the Sunset