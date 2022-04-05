Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard
Kansas wins National Championship
Kansas wins National Championship

Watch: Bill Self, Kansas Celebrate National Title in Wild Locker Room Scene

After winning Monday’s NCAA men’s national championship, Kansas coach Bill Self walked into the locker room with one water bottle in hand. When he saw what was waiting for him, he almost seemed like instantly regretted his decision. 

It was almost like he was thinking, “I should have brought more water.” His whole entire team was waiting for him armed with water bottles and a mini monsoon ensued.  

Self was surrounded and soaked by his players as the festivities and dancing began. A proper scene for a team that had just completed the largest comeback in national championship game in history. 

The Jayhawks’ 72–69 win over North Carolina was their first title since 2008 and it came after being down by as much as 16 points in an absolute nail-biter. Kansas was dominant in the second half and the rest is history. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

It’s not the first time celebrations like this have gone viral on social media, but videos like this never seem to get old. 

More College Basketball Coverage:

Dawn Staley’s Holistic Approach Defines a Team That Couldn’t Be Stopped
Jon Scheyer Will Have the Talent to Win in Year 1 at Duke
With a Torch Passed and Destiny Denied, Coach K Rides Into the Sunset

Breaking
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas Jayhawks

YOU MAY LIKE

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots against Golden State Warriors forwards Otto Porter Jr., left, and Draymond Green (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Play
Betting

Hawks-Raptors, Grizzlies-Jazz Spread, Over/Under and Prop Bets

Spread, over/under and props bets for Tuesday’s Hawks-Raptors and Grizzlies-Jazz matchups.

By Kyle Wood
bill-raftery
Play
Extra Mustard

Let’s Tip Our Caps to the Legendary Bill Raftery

His versatility was on full display during the Kansas–North Carolina title game

By Jimmy Traina
An MLB Opening Day logo on a baseball field.
Play
MLB

Report: MLB to Allow Anti-Sign-Stealing Tech During 2022 Season

Pitchers and the catchers will have the option to use “PitchCom” or stick with the traditional method of signaling.

By Zach Koons
Rob Gronkowski with the Buccaneers.
NFL

Rob Gronkowski ’Not Ready to Commit’ to Football Right Now

The tight says he won’t sign a contract unless he’s 100% all in.

By Joseph Salvador
Phoenix Suns guards Devin Booker Chris Paul celebrate after a basket against the Boston Celtics.
NBA

Stan Van Gundy: Why Suns are a Strong Favorite in the West

Howard Beck talks to TNT analyst Stan Van Gundy about the Phoenix Suns and where they stand among title contenders.

By Howard Beck
skylar-diggins-smith-100-influential
WNBA

Skylar Diggins-Smith Invests in the Business of Herself

The WNBA star shares how she stays focused on the hustle despite being one of the most prominent players in the league.

By Madelyne Woods
Cedric Baxter Jr.
Play
College Football

Top RB Recruit Cedric Baxter Jr. Talks Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M Visits

Miami and Arkansas visits up next for one of the nation's top running back recruits

By John Garcia Jr.
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler (21) throws the ball against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning during game six of the 2020 NLCS at Globe Life Field.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Baseball: Top 300 Pitcher Rankings & Projections

Stat projections punctuate these fantasy baseball rankings of the top 200 starting pitchers and top 100 relief pitchers.

By Shawn Childs