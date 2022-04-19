Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAMLBCFBCBBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard
Kyrie Irving, Colin Kaepernick and Dylan Frittelli on Today's SI Feed
Kyrie Irving, Colin Kaepernick and Dylan Frittelli on Today's SI Feed

George Karl Calls Out DeMarcus Cousins for Comments on Kings

Former Kings coach George Karl took a shot at his former star player, DeMarcus Cousins, on Monday via Twitter after one of Cousins’s quotes from an interview started to make the rounds. When talking to Andscape’s Marc J. Spears, the 31-year-old said he wished he would have skipped his draft workout for Sacramento. Then he explained why. 

“What did Sac do for me? Besides say my name [draft day],” Cousins told Andscape. “I did more for them than they did for me. That’s just being honest. Just being 100% honest. I had two owners, three GMs, seven coaches in seven years. I was there seven years. I had three GMs, two owners and seven coaches. Not much more needs to be said.”

Karl saw this on Twitter and quote tweeted it with a message of his own. 

“Paid you approx $50M and gave you the opportunity to play professional basketball for a living,” he said in the tweet. 

Cousins is currently playing for the Nuggets after several different stops throughout his NBA career. He started his career with Sacramento in 2010, with Karl becoming his coach from 2015 to ’16. This is just the latest jab from Karl after the two had a well-documented rocky relationship. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Karl was hired in February 2015 and looked for a deal to get Cousins traded that summer. Cousins proceeded to tweet a cryptic set of emojis that showed a snake in the grass. In 2020, Karl quote-tweeted a tweet asking people to name the player they disliked the most. He included a snake and called the center out by name. 

The two even got into a heated argument after a loss to the Spurs, and afterward Cousins publicly apologized for the incident. Karl was fired after the 2016 season.

Karl has not coached in the NBA since his firing from the Kings. 

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Breaking
Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings

YOU MAY LIKE

diontae johnson
NFL

Diontae Johnson Pushes Back on Contract Dispute Rumors

The star wide receiver did not appreciate reports stating that he was absent for the start of Pittsburgh’s voluntary offseason program.

By Nick Selbe
Mel Kiper Jr. during the 2011 NFL draft.
NFL

Mel Kiper Jr. Will Cover NFL Draft Remotely Due to Vaccination Status

He said his decision is based on his “personal medical history.”

By Joseph Salvador
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles; Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) reacts after an interception in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens; NFC cornerback Stephon Gilmore of the Carolina Panthers (9) looks on against the AFC during the third quarter during the Pro Bowl football game.
Play
NFL

NFL Offseason Workouts Evolving to Help Players

Teams’ offseason programs are becoming less of a one-size-fits-all affair. Plus, how Denzel Ward’s deal affects the Browns and other cornerbacks, the turning point in the Colts’ pursuit of Stephon Gilmore and more.

By Albert Breer
Henry Richard is met by family at the finish line at the 2022 Boston Marathon.
More Sports

Watch: Brother of Boston Marathon Bombing Victim Finishes 2022 Race

Henry Richard, 20, completed the race for the first time on Monday.

By Zach Koons
Nov 4, 2021; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) reacts against the Chico State in the second half at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Watch: UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Announces He’s Returning For Senior Season

The standout wing was named first-team All-Pac-12 last season.

By Jelani Scott
A Browns helmet.
NFL

Browns Being Investigated for Alleged Tanking

Mary Jo White, who is also investigating Brian Flores’s claim that he was offered money to lose games in Miami, is leading the investigation.

By Gary Gramling and Conor Orr
scottie pippen jr
College Basketball

Vanderbilt Star Scottie Pippen Jr. Declares for 2022 NBA Draft

The son of Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen was the SEC’s leading scorer last season, helping Vanderbilt win the school’s most games in five seasons.

By Nick Selbe
Josh Allen smirks after mishitting the ball on the eleventh tee during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament.
Extra Mustard

Josh Allen Responds to Tom Brady’s Age Jab After ‘The Match’ Reveal

The two quarterbacks have already started a back-and-forth ahead of the June 1 event.

By Zach Koons