Raptors forward Scottie Barnes was named this season’s NBA Rookie of the Year.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft found about the honor from Raptors legend Vince Carter, who won the same award in 1998. Carter recorded a video that was shown during Raptors practice ahead of their Game 4 playoff against the 76ers on Saturday.

The former Raptor didn‘t just come out and tell Barnes he won the award, building the suspense around what announcement he could be making.

“I know you’re busy and locked in for the game, I get it, but, I just want to say I’ve truly enjoyed watching you play this year,” Carter said. “It takes me back to when I was a rookie and I was able to win the 1998 Rookie of the Year award trophy. Great memories, man, great memories.

“I want to give you some quick Raptors history if I could since we’re on the subject. Did you know it’s only been three Raptors players in franchise history to win this award? Damon Stoudamire, me and a 6'7" rookie from West Palm Beach, Florida, my fellow Florida man, Scottie Barnes.”

The rookie’s teammates immediately began applauding and cheering for Barnes as they surrounded him and gave him hugs. Barnes can be seen crying in the video of the celebration that the Raptors posted. They even gave him some tissues.

The Raptors face the 76ers in Game 4 on Saturday. Toronto trails 3-0 in the series.

