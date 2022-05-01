Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

USFL’s Gamblers Score Wild Touchdown After Fumble

While the NFL draft was unfolding over the weekend, the USFL entered Week 3 of its season. One score from the week’s slate may already have the title for Touchdown of the Year.

During the Houston Gamblers vs. Tampa Bay Bandits matchup, Gamblers wide receiver Anthony Ratliff-Williams scored on a play where he caught a long pass, fumble, picked up his own fumble and ran into the end zone for the touchdown. 

The play goes down as a 43-yard reception and a 14-yard fumble recovery, totaling for a 57-yard score.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Ratliff-Williams finished the game with only two catches for 85 yards and a touchdown, but he got one strange highlight out of it.

While the Gamblers lucked out with the play, they fell below .500 at 1—2 as the Bandits won the game 27-26 to improve their record to 2—1. Elsewhere, the Birmingham Stallions defeated the New Orleans Breakers 22-13 in the battle of undefeated teams.

There are two more USFL games scheduled for Sunday, as the Pittsburgh Maulers play the Michigan Panthers and New Jersey Generals battle the Philadelphia Stars.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Max Mitchell speaks to the media at the combine.
Extra Mustard

Max Mitchell Receives Draft-Day Phone Call From Familiar Name

It wasn't Joe Douglas on the other end of the call.

By Daniel Chavkin
ER200028
Boxing

Taylor Edges Serrano To Remain Undisputed After Historic Match at MSG

Katie Taylor remained the lightweight champ in the first women’s boxing match to headline at Madison Square Garden, edging Amanda Serrano in a split decision.

By Associated Press
Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles (9) drops back to pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at Soldier Field.
NFL

Chicago Bears Agree to Release QB Nick Foles, per Reports

After failing to negotiate a trade, the Bears decided to cut the former Super Bowl MVP after two seasons.

By SI Staff
ER109705
Boxing

Taylor-Serrano Bout Again Proves Women’s Boxing on the Rise

Will we see a rematch between the two lightweights? That remains to be seen, but we will again see women’s boxing headline a top card.

By Chris Mannix
AP22121109618983
MLB

Clayton Kershaw Becomes Dodgers’ Career Strikeout Leader

Kershaw received a standing ovation from Dodger Stadium fans after he passed Don Sutton’s mark.

By Associated Press
rob-font-marlon-vera-ufc-on-espn-35
MMA

Marlon Vera Earns Unanimous Decision Against Rob Front Behind Big Knockdowns

Vera took home the impressive win, 48-47, 49-46 and 49-46, in Saturday's UFC on ESPN 35 event.

By John Morgan, MMA Underground
Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
Play
Extra Mustard

Rams Scout Jumps into Pool After Team Lands Top Target

All eyes were on Logan Bruss as the third round started to wind down.

By Madeline Coleman
People look on as workers erect a stage during setup for the NFL draft Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas.
Play
Extra Mustard

Wedding Performed on Stage During Sixth Round of 2022 NFL Draft

The same couple who got engaged during the 2021 NFL draft tied the knot Saturday in Las Vegas, on stage again.

By Madeline Coleman