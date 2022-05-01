While the NFL draft was unfolding over the weekend, the USFL entered Week 3 of its season. One score from the week’s slate may already have the title for Touchdown of the Year.

During the Houston Gamblers vs. Tampa Bay Bandits matchup, Gamblers wide receiver Anthony Ratliff-Williams scored on a play where he caught a long pass, fumble, picked up his own fumble and ran into the end zone for the touchdown.

The play goes down as a 43-yard reception and a 14-yard fumble recovery, totaling for a 57-yard score.

Ratliff-Williams finished the game with only two catches for 85 yards and a touchdown, but he got one strange highlight out of it.

While the Gamblers lucked out with the play, they fell below .500 at 1—2 as the Bandits won the game 27-26 to improve their record to 2—1. Elsewhere, the Birmingham Stallions defeated the New Orleans Breakers 22-13 in the battle of undefeated teams.

There are two more USFL games scheduled for Sunday, as the Pittsburgh Maulers play the Michigan Panthers and New Jersey Generals battle the Philadelphia Stars.

