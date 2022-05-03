Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

MLB Umpire Apologizes to Mets Pitcher Between Innings After Blowing Call

Everybody makes mistakes—even umpires.

Chris Fairchild is no exception, but where he stands out among his peers is his willingness to admit when he’s flubbed a call. That’s what happened Monday night when, during the top of the fifth inning of a game between the Mets and Braves, New York pitcher Chris Bassitt appeared to strike out Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson.

There was only one problem: Fairchild called the pitch a ball.

Bassitt couldn’t believe it, and perhaps his stunned reaction impacted his next pitch, which missed the strike zone and resulted in a two-out walk for Swanson. Bassitt then hit Ronald Acuña Jr. with a pitch, but thankfully for the Mets (and Fairchild), he escaped the inning by retiring Matt Olson without allowing a run.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Fairchild certainly must have been relieved that his mistake didn’t cost the Mets a run, and he owned up to it as Bassitt and the rest of the team walked toward the dugout after the inning ended.

Umpires have earned a reputation for themselves of being defiantly unwilling to admit when they miss a call, so seeing Fairchild openly own up to his miscue is a refreshing development, and can serve as a model for how to handle a situation when you’ve messed up.

Everybody makes mistakes, but not everyone is strong or brave enough to admit them. Hopefully, Fairchild’s reaction can serve as a template for others to follow suit after their next blunder.

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Aug 12, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert and Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) pose with the MVP trophy after a victory by Seattle over the Connecticut Sun during the Inaugural WNBA Commissioners Cup Championship Game at Footprint Center.
Play
WNBA

Five Biggest Questions Ahead of 2022 WNBA Season

Will Seattle be the team to beat? Or will a healthy Elena Delle Donne vault Washington up the standings? Evaluating that and more ahead of the 2022 season.

By Ben Pickman
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, front, of Greece, drives past Boston Celtics center Al Horford, top, in the second half of Game 1 in the second round of the NBA Eastern Conference playoff series, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Boston.
Play
Betting

Bucks-Celtics, Warriors-Grizzlies Game 2 Bets

Bets and analysis for Tuesday’s Game 2 of the NBA playoffs featuring the Celtics welcoming the Bucks and the Grizzlies hosting the Warriors.

By Kyle Wood
Bam Adebayo shoots a fadeaway jumper over Paul Reed
Play
NBA

SI:AM | The Heat Did Not Mess Around

They look like a real title contender.

By Dan Gartland
USATSI_15962351
MMA

Rose Namajunas Looks to Rewrite History at UFC 274

With the taste of defeat to Carla Esparza still lingering nearly eight years later, the two-time strawweight champ enters Saturday's rematch more motivated than ever.

By Justin Barrasso
Baylor Scheierman
College Basketball

Inside the Highs and Lows of the Transfer Portal

College basketball's infamous portal serves as a fun business for players, point of stress for coaches.

By Jason Jordan
A.J. Brown smiles and puts up a peace sign with his right hand while walking off the field.
NFL

A.J. Brown Says Jalen Hurts Pushed Eagles to Trade for Him

The Philadelphia quarterback supposedly lobbied the team to strike a deal for the wide receiver during the 2022 NFL draft.

By Zach Koons
Baylor Scheierman dribbles while with South Dakota State
Play
College Basketball

In Adding Scheierman, Creighton Can Stake Claim for No. 1

The coveted South Dakota State guard joins what was already a stacked roster in Omaha.

By Kevin Sweeney
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani tosses the ball to himself after a hit by the Texas Rangers during the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Arlington, Texas.
Extra Mustard

Minor Leaguer’s ‘Strikeout’ Due to Baseball’s Rule Change Goes Viral

Pace of play remains a key issue for Major League Baseball to address. This hitter found out the hard way just how seriously the matter is being taken by umpires.

By Nick Selbe