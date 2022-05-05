Skip to main content
JJ Redick, ESPN’s Newest Basketball Analyst, Winning Over Fans Quickly

As a college basketball star at Duke and a 17-year NBA veteran, JJ Redick didn’t always have the approval of all fans around the league. But since making his ESPN debut on Nov. 3, 2021, he has increasingly been impressing viewers as a basketball analyst.

Just this week, Redick has gone viral on various occasions due to comments he made during ESPN’s First Take. Fans and fellow sports analysts have applauded Redick for his thoughtful takes and for the way he handles himself on camera.

First, Redick fired back at Chris “Mad Dog” Russo for telling Warriors star Draymond Green to “shut up and play,” saying he has a real problem with painting Green as someone fans are tired of.

“The fans you’re talking about, talk about athletes the way that you just did,” Redick said. “The people on Fox News talk about them that way. That’s my issue. I don’t actually care about fans who watched Bob Cousy play, or Wilt play. I don’t care. I appreciate that they’ve been fans that long, but I don’t appreciate the undertone.”

Viewers loved Redick’s reaction.

Redick also made headlines when he went back and forth with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith about his idea for the Lakers to trade LeBron James.

Needless to say, it sounds like Redick has a bright future in front of camera.

