Extra Mustard

Tom Brady Makes Viral Admission About Famous ‘Tuck Rule’ Game

A new social media trend has reached Tom Brady, and he made a revelatory admission about one of his most historic plays.

In a video where Justin Bieber asks people to “tell me something honest,” Brady responded with a reference to the “Tuck Rule” game.

“The tuck rule game against the Raiders, it might’ve been a fumble,” he said whispering as if someone was listening behind him.

The NFL’s social media team then got involved wiping their hands clean of Brady’s words.

“He said it, not us,” the league’s social media account said.

However, Brady still is not saying that it was a definitive fumble.

The controversial call in the 2001 AFC Divisional round was the unofficial beginning of the Patriots dynasty. The refs overturned the call on the field from a fumble to an incomplete pass, which led to a New England overtime victory on their way to their first-ever Super Bowl championship.

Now that Brady has seven titles, he may be a little more willing to admit that he got some luck to help him along the way.

