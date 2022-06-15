Skip to main content
Odell Beckham Jr., Bengals Speculation Swirling After Social Media Activity

Odell Beckham Jr.’s 2022 season landing spot continues to be a hot topic of conversation. Now, the Bengals are another potential team for the three-time Pro Bowler.

This rumors for Beckham Jr. to go to Cincinnati began on Monday after the receiver commented on quarterback Joe Burrow’s Instagram.

Burrow posted a photo with the caption, “My spidey sense is starting to tingle a bit,” while Beckham Jr. commented saying “The one.”

After playing in eight games with the Rams last season, eventually helping them to a Super Bowl LVI title in February against the Bengals, the receiver is now a free agent. While the Rams remain the most likely option for Beckham Jr., other teams have been speculated to be in the running, including his former team for two and a half seasons, the Browns.

Now, the Super Bowl runner-ups are possibly on Beckham Jr.’s list. 

The Bengals already have star wide receivers, though, including reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, Ja’Marr Chase. Additionally, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd round out the starting receivers for Cincinnati. All three of these receivers finished in the top 40 of the NFL for most yards totaled in the 2021 season. Chase, with 1,455 total yards, ranked fourth in the league.

During Beckham Jr.’s combined time on the Browns and Rams last year totaled 537 yards for the 29-year-old.

The Bengals have not commented on the speculation around signing Beckham Jr.

