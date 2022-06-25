Desmond Bane Bashes Kendrick Perkins for Comparing Him to Duke Star

Kendrick Perkins’s player comparisons during the NBA Draft on Thursday caught a lot of people off guard, including the players being used as a comparison.

When the Knicks drafted Trevor Keels with the No. 42 pick in the second round, Perkins said the Duke guard played a similar game to Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane. However, Bane didn’t agree with the comparison, and that led to a twitter exchange between the two after the draft ended.

Keels and Bane have a similar build, but Bane has proven to be a much better three-point shooter, both in college and in the NBA.

Bane is coming off a breakout year for the No. 2 seed Grizzlies, averaging 18.2 points per game while shooting 43.6% from three. Keels, meanwhile, shot 31.2% from three while accumulating 11.2 points per game in his one season at Duke.

If Keels does become a Bane-like player, he would deserve a ton of credit for improving his shooting. But for now, Bane will not forget this exchange with Perkins.

