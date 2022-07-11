Skip to main content
Ray Allen Appears to Weigh in on LeBron James GOAT Conversation

The debate on whether LeBron James is the GOAT has raged on for over a decade and in the summer of 2022, former basketball players are still weighing in. Only this time, one former teammate appeared to give a surprising response. 

Ray Allen is remembered as one of the best shooters in NBA history and he is perhaps best known for his iconic three-pointer as a member of the Heat in Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals that forced a Game 7 against the Spurs. Miami, who was led by James at the time, would go on to win the NBA title and both Allen and James got their second rings.

In a TikTok posted Sunday, an NBA fan who believes James is the GOAT caught up with Allen and the sharpshooter appeared to make an argument on why the four-time champion isn’t the best to ever do it. 

“Is he a great free throw shooter? Is he a great three-point shooter? Is he a great dribbler?” Allen said to the fan. “So you’re saying the GOAT, but he ain’t even great in all those categories.”

Although Allen isn’t heard mentioning James by name in the TikTok, the words “Ray Allen on why LeBron isn’t the GOAT” are at the top of the video and the caption reads, “This hasnt changed my argument at all, LeBron still better.”

If the caption is to be believed, it appears Allen doesn’t think James’s all-around skill set warrants the coveted title of GOAT. 

