Klay Thompson took to Instagram live on Wednesday to call out media members who doubted the Warriors’ chances to win the 2022 NBA title.

Once Golden State won its fourth title in the last eight years, the shooting guard wanted to make sure the media experts, specifically the ones who never actually played professional basketball, knew they were wrong.

“Anyone who has expert under TV analysis of their respective sport, but never really did the d--- thing, can’t trust them,” Thompson said. “You can’t trust their opinion. You can’t trust their expertise because they literally said we were dead in the water. And, what did we do? Win the championship. So, how’s it feel? I know it hurt them, I know it hurt them bad.”

In the replies to Bleacher Report’s tweet of the quote, Thompson’s Warriors teammate Steph Curry responded in support of his fellow splash brother.

Right after the Warriors won this year’s championship, Curry made it clear that the team listened to what the critics said and used it to fuel their fourth title in the last seven years.

The NBA Finals MVP even called out ESPN’s First Take analysts who thought the Warriors had no chance to win the championship by using the zero hand signal to refer back to what they said about the team.

Championships may have come on a regular for the dynasty in Golden State, but that doesn’t mean they’re going to give up a chance to take a victory lap this year.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Golden State Warriors coverage, go to Inside The Warriors.