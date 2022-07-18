The FIFA 23 “Ultimate Edition” will feature not one, but two stars on the cover.

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé and Chelsea standout Sam Kerr will feature on the FIFA 23 “Ultimate Edition”, EA Sports announced Monday. The game is set to release later this year.

Mbappé will grace the FIFA cover for the third year in a row, marking the longest streak appearing on the cover since Lionel Messi was featured on four straight covers from FIFA 13 through FIFA 16. The French national is coming off another strong campaign that resulted in him being named Ligue 1 Player of the Year and signing a contract extension with PSG through the 2025 season.

Kerr’s appearance on the “Ultimate Edition” cover will be a historic one, as she becomes the first woman athlete to appear on the main FIFA cover. The star Australian forward scored 29 goals in 31 appearances for Chelsea this past season and finished third in Ballon d’Or Féminin voting in 2021.