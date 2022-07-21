Why Bucs Fans Should Be Excited About Jennifer Lopez’s Marriage

Believe it or not, Jennifer Lopez’s recent marriage to actor Ben Affleck could be good news for any Tom Brady and Buccaneers fans.

An ESPN article, originally reported by Hard Rock Sportsbooks’ Twitter page, detailed the luck that the seven-time Super Bowl champion has whenever the “Jenny from the Block” singer has previously married.

In the years Lopez previously married her three former husbands, Brady won a championship. It began in 1997 when Brady was the backup quarterback at Michigan. The Wolverines were co-national champions with Nebraska that year, the same year in which Lopez married actor Ojani Noa.

J.Lo’s next marriage came in 2001 to dancer and choreographer Cris Judd, which happens to be the same NFL season that Brady helped the Patriots to his first Super Bowl title.

The same year that Lopez married singer Marc Anthony (2004), Brady won his second Super Bowl title with the Patriots.

If the trend continues, Buccaneers fans could potentially see their quarterback’s eighth Super Bowl title come in February.

This could potentially be Brady’s final NFL season as he signed a broadcasting contract with Fox Sports for whenever he officially retires. He retired back in February this year before shortly unretiring in March.

