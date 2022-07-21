Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Why Bucs Fans Should Be Excited About Jennifer Lopez’s Marriage

Believe it or not, Jennifer Lopez’s recent marriage to actor Ben Affleck could be good news for any Tom Brady and Buccaneers fans.

An ESPN article, originally reported by Hard Rock Sportsbooks’ Twitter page, detailed the luck that the seven-time Super Bowl champion has whenever the “Jenny from the Block” singer has previously married.

In the years Lopez previously married her three former husbands, Brady won a championship. It began in 1997 when Brady was the backup quarterback at Michigan. The Wolverines were co-national champions with Nebraska that year, the same year in which Lopez married actor Ojani Noa.

J.Lo’s next marriage came in 2001 to dancer and choreographer Cris Judd, which happens to be the same NFL season that Brady helped the Patriots to his first Super Bowl title.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The same year that Lopez married singer Marc Anthony (2004), Brady won his second Super Bowl title with the Patriots.

If the trend continues, Buccaneers fans could potentially see their quarterback’s eighth Super Bowl title come in February.

This could potentially be Brady’s final NFL season as he signed a broadcasting contract with Fox Sports for whenever he officially retires. He retired back in February this year before shortly unretiring in March.

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Tampa Bay Buccaneers coverage, go to BucsGameday. 

Breaking
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA analyst and former player Shaquille O’Neal speaks before the game between the Warriors and the Celtics during Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center.
Extra Mustard

Shaq Says 2001 Lakers Would Beat 2017 Warriors

Both squads won the NBA title that year with a 16–1 postseason record.

By Joseph Salvador27 seconds ago
5 Sebastian Vettel (DEU, Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team), F1 Grand Prix of France at Circuit Paul Ricard on July 21, 2022 in Le Castellet, France.
Formula1

Sebastian Vettel Says McLaren Reports Are ’Rumors’

The Aston Martin driver’s contract is up at the end of the season, but ahead of the French Grand Prix, he addressed his F1 future.

By Madeline Coleman33 minutes ago
Jan 2, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) runs as Los Angeles Rams free safety Taylor Rapp (24) defends during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium.
Play
NFL

Hollywood Brown Reacts to Kyler Murray’s Contract Extension

Arizona’s wideout is happy for his quarterback and former Oklahoma teammate.

By Michael Shapiro48 minutes ago
Darwin-Nunez-Liverpool-Leipzig
Soccer

Liverpool Signing Nunez Scores Four Off Bench vs. Leipzig

Darwin Núñez made an instant impact as a substitute vs. RB Leipzig in a preseason friendly.

By Avi Creditor1 hour ago
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher speaks to the media during SEC Media Day.
Play
College Football

Fisher Names Three SEC Opponents He’d Like to Face Annually

The Aggies coach shed light on what the program’s future schedules may look like.

By Daniel Chavkin1 hour ago
Joe Theismann during red carpet arrivals for the NFL Honors in 2018.
Play
Extra Mustard

Joe Theismann’s Old Kyler Murray Tweet Resurfaces After Contract

The former NFL quarterback told the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner to have “a long career in baseball.”

By Madison Williams1 hour ago
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne (1) participates in training camp at Dream Finders Homes practice field.
Fantasy

Training Camp Battles to Watch

How things pan out in training camp can have a major impact on the fantasy value of these players.

By Michael Fabiano4 hours ago
Oct 31, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros fan Jim \”Mattress Mack\” McIngvale watches batting practice prior to game five of the 2021 World Series against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.
Play
Betting

Mattress Mack Places Massive Bet on Astros to Win World Series

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale has once again invested in the Astros, this time placing a $2 million bet at 11-2 odds they will win the 2022 World Series.

By Jennifer Piacenti1 hour ago