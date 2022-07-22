Rams Super Bowl Rings Ignore 1999 Title in St. Louis

The Rams unveiled their Super Bowl LVI championship rings late on Thursday. While the rings astonished football fans, some fans noticed something major missing from the details.

While the Rams have been located in Los Angeles since 2016, they previously called St. Louis home from 1995–2015. Before that, the team was located in L.A. for the majority of their history from 1946–1994.

During the Rams’ tenure in St. Louis, quarterback Kurt Warner led the franchise to its first title at Super Bowl XXXIV at the end of the 1999–2000 season. However, this accomplishment is left off of the 2022 Super Bowl rings as the ring only shows one Lombardi Trophy.

The caption of the close-up shot of the ring even emphasizes this “Los Angeles” themed ring: “Inspired by LA. For LA.”

Traditionally, Super Bowl rings honor each championship won by a franchise, but the Rams’ do not. The snub comes after the NFL was sued by St. Louis following the Rams’ relocation, resulting in a reported $790 million settlement.

The other details on the ring, which contains the most carats out of any sports championship ring, solely represent special dates to the Los Angeles team. For example, the 20 carats of white diamonds stands for the year SoFi Stadium opened in 2020.

Additionally, the ring highlights a special date in the Los Angeles Rams’ history, January 12, by adding 1.12 carats of diamonds. In 2016 on this date, the Rams received approval to return to Los Angeles. The next year, Sean McVay was hired as head coach. Then, in 2019, the Rams won their first playoff game during the current stint in Los Angeles.

