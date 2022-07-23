Spencer Rattler knows a thing or two about changing his mind and making the best the decision for him and his future. Rattler, who spent three years at Oklahoma before losing his job as the team’s starting quarterback to Caleb Williams, transferred to South Carolina in December.

When South Carolina native GG Jackson announced that he was reclassifying to the class of 2022 and committing to South Carolina on Saturday, Rattler tweeted about his discussion with Jackson prior to his decision.

“We talked about it lil bro. Time to go up‼️🤙🏽 @_ggjackson,” Rattler tweeted.

Before Jackson’s official announcement of committing to the Gamecocks’ program, the 6'8'' forward decommitted from North Carolina on July 15, saying he wanted to “explore other options” that can help him grow from a “teenage boy to an adult” and reach his dream of playing in the NBA. Jackson, who had initially committed to UNC in April, became the first prospect to decommit from UNC in close to 20 years, per ESPN.

But now, Jackson enters a South Carolina program under first-year coach Lamont Paris, who previously was the coach at Chattanooga.

While Rattler’s situation was different from Jackson, the two made decisions that they felt were best for their futures. In April, during an interview with ESPN, Rattler shared that he left Oklahoma because he felt the program was a “toxic situation.”

“A lot of guys don’t get another chance, to start over where they’re really wanted,” Rattler said, per ESPN. “I was just happy to get away from a toxic situation and get somewhere new. Anywhere was going to be better, and I found the right place.”

With Jackson’s commitment to South Carolina and Rattler preparing for the 2022 football season, the two athletes prepare to start new chapters in the college sports career.

