Netflix Debuts Trailer on Disgraced NBA Referee Tim Donaghy (Video)

Former NBA referee Tim Donaghy was at the center of a gambling scandal that blindsided the league 15 years ago.

Now, Netflix is revisiting the infamous story that rocked the sports world in the late 2000s with an episode for its documentary series Untold.

Donaghy resigned from the NBA in July 2007 amid reports that the FBI was investigating his involvement in a gambling scandal. He was sentenced the following year to 15 months in federal prison for accepting money from a professional gambler in exchange for inside information on injuries and games.

Donaghy admitted in court to having a gambling addiction, and he publicly claimed that the NBA encouraged referees to call fouls that manipulated the results of games. His claims and the scandal in general harmed the league’s credibility for years.

In 2009, Donaghy released a book about his involvement in the scandal, Personal Foul.

