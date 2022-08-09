Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs Logs Off of ‘Toxic’ Social Media to Focus

With the 2022 season opener just over a month away, Trevon Diggs shared on Monday his decision to step away from Twitter in preparation for the upcoming season.

The Cowboys All-Pro cornerback revealed his choice to reporters after practice, explaining that he decided to log out in an effort to better lock in ahead of his third pro campaign.

“It’s toxic,” Diggs said, per the team’s official website. “I used to be on Twitter a lot, but I’m in camp. I’m trying to focus. I’m trying to lock in and just be better every day.”

Diggs, who tied a franchise record with a league-leading 11 interceptions in 2021, is one of many rising stars whose growing presence in the public eye has resulted in an influx of both praise and criticism. Recently, the Alabama product was under fire after a video surfaced from training camp showing the 2020 second-round pick getting burned by former Cardinals receiver and ’21 fifth-rounder Simi Fehoko during a one-on-one drill.

While those same critics may harp on the timing of his social media sabbatical, Diggs seemed to address the naysayers while explaining his goal of focusing on what he can control.

“I feel like that’s what comes with it. Hate comes with success,” he said. “I don’t put it past somebody. Everyone is obligated to their own opinion. All I can do is control what I can control on the field and let my play speak for itself. I can’t respond to everybody; I can’t reply to everybody. So I’d rather say nothing at all just perform on the field.”

After turning in a superb second season, Diggs could use all the extra help he can get with staying focused as NFL fans wait to see what he does for an encore in Year 3.

The Pro Bowl corner enters the ’22 campaign facing a host of added expectations as one of the leaders of a promising defense that led the NFL in INTs (26) and finished ranked seventh in points allowed (21.1 PPG).

More NFL Coverage:

For more Dallas Cowboys coverage, visit Cowboys Country