Magic Johnson ‘Used to Hate’ Patrick Beverley Before Lakers Trade

The Lakers acquired veteran guard Patrick Beverley in a trade with the Jazz early Thursday morning that sent guard Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson to Utah.

Beverley is known for his prowess as a defender and for his ability to get under the skin of his opponents. He’s a player that you love if he’s on your team, but can’t stand to play against.

Lakers legend Magic Johnson tweeted on Thursday, expressing that exact feeling about the acquisition of Beverley.

“I used to hate Patrick [Beverley] when he played against my Lakers lol but now I love him because he’s on our team and he’s going to help my Lakers get to the playoffs!,” Johnson said.

Thursday’s trade marked the second time this offseason that Beverley was traded. He was traded from the Timberwolves to the Jazz in July as part of the Rudy Gobert deal. This will also be the third team Beverly has played for in as many seasons.

The 34-year-old Beverley is in the final year of his contract and will make $13 million this season before hitting free agency next summer.

