Ask anyone who’s ever picked up a club, they’ll all say the same thing: Golf is a hard game. Whether you’ve just started playing or you’ve been doing it your whole life, there will undoubtedly come a time in any round where frustration reaches its breaking point and the game becomes wholly unsolvable.

The latest example of this? Former NBA star Jalen Rose.

Participating at the Ally Challenge Celebrity Shootout at Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club in Michigan this weekend, Rose made several attempts at hitting the ball toward the green on a par three, only to whiff over and over again. Undeterred, Rose kept hacking away before pausing to receive some pointers from a trusted source: Jack Nicklaus.

“You see this thing here?” Nicklaus said, grabbing Rose’s club. “That’s what you hit the ball with.”

Nicklaus then urged Rose to slow down, a useful tip for any golfer whose swing has gotten a bit haywire. Always coachable, Rose made contact on the very next attempt, drawing a warm reception from the encouraging crowd.

Was the contact pure? Not exactly, but that’s hardly the point. Rose was an excellent sport and eager participant for a charitable cause, and clearly won the support of all who were on hand. Besides, he learned a valuable golf lesson in the process, if he decides to continue his new hobby: when things get tough, it’s best to breathe, slow down and try to have a little fun.

