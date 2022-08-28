Northwestern O-Line Coach Takes Hilarious Shot at Nebraska After Win

Nebraska coach Scott Frost received a not-so-subtle reminder about the dangers of oversharing following Saturday’s 31–28 loss to Northwestern.

Back in May, Frost turned a few heads—and stomachs—during his radio show after revealing the Cornhuskers O-linemen vomited 15-20 times during practices throughout camp under first-year OL coach Donovan Raiola. As it turns out, the startling comment evidently caught the attention of Northwestern OL coach Kurt Anderson, who tweeted a hilarious shot at Frost following the win.

“And to think we only puked 4 times all camp,” Anderson wrote.

As the criticism continues to pour in for Frost after another narrow loss, those who remember the comment Anderson was referencing may also start pointing fingers at Raiola for what transpired on Saturday.

The Cornhuskers, who are now 5–21 in one-score games, are the first Power 5 team to lose nine consecutive one-score games since Iowa State from 2014 to ’16, per ESPN Stats and Info.

