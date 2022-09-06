Tom Brady Offers Incisive Quote About Career Longevity

Tom Brady’s career longevity is the stuff of legends.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is embarking on his 23rd NFL season, and at age 45, he’s the oldest starting quarterback in league history by a wide margin.

The Buccaneers signal-caller is well known for maintaining a strict dietary and exercise regimen, which almost certainly has extended his career. Many observers scoffed when Brady’s desire to play seven or eight more years became public in 2015. Well, here he is defying age and critics alike.

Brady addressed his good fortune in that regard on his new Let’s Go! podcast on Monday, sharing his wit and wisdom with co-hosts Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

“I’m 45 years old,” Brady said. “I’m still very happy to be passing footballs and not gallstones.”

It’s nice to see that two decades under the media microscope hasn’t diminished Brady’s sense of humor. Brady and the Bucs open the 2022 season Sunday night against the Cowboys in Arlington, Texas.

