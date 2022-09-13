On a night full of anticipated returns, the first Monday Night Football of the 2022 season also meant the return of ESPN2’s popular Manningcast, hosted by Peyton and Eli Manning.

The night, of course, centered around Russell Wilson’s first game with the Broncos in a road matchup against the Seahawks, marking the nine-time Pro Bowler’s first return to Seattle. As the 33-year-old prepared for his first drive at Lumen Field as an opponent, the Mannings couldn’t help but notice the overwhelmingly negative response Wilson received from the 12s.

The vitriol was so noticeable, in fact, that Eli felt compelled to point out how personal the response seemed to be.

“Peyton, have you ever been personally booed? I think that’s what that is,” Eli said. “That’s not, like, booing Denver, that is booing Russell Wilson, personally.”

“I agree with you, those are personal boos. You can just tell the difference,” Peyton replied before joking with the reactions his brother used to receive in games against the Chargers.

The fiery first play ended with Wilson failing to connect with tight end Andrew Beck on his first pass attempt of the game, drawing the loudest—and only—cheer Wilson would likely hear for the rest of the night.

After sailing his first attempt, Wilson went 3-of-4 for 58 yards to set up a 30-yard Brandon McManus field goal for Denver’s first points of the season.

The Seahawks currently lead the Broncos 17–13 at halftime.

