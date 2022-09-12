Cowboys ‘Anticipate’ Making Roster Move After Dak Prescott Injury

The initial prognosis on Dak Prescott’s return to action from a thumb fracture sustained in the season opener has sent the Cowboys into scramble mode just one week into the 2022 NFL season.

Moreover, Prescott’s expected six-to-eight week recovery timeline has now forced Dallas to re-evaluate its options at quarterback long-term outside of backup Cooper Rush, the club’s only other active QB. Despite the unforeseen change in plans, Mike McCarthy told reporters Monday the team is already weighing its options at the position and even suggested a move to address the void could come as soon as Tuesday.

“We’ll look at those things. We definitely anticipate making some roster moves, maybe by tomorrow.” McCarthy said when asked if the Cowboys will make any changes to the roster to replace Prescott, per WFAA’s Mike Leslie.

Perhaps sensing that time is truly of the essence, the Cowboys coach also surprisingly revealed he had a list of every available signal-caller in the league with him at the time, according to NFL Network’s Jane Slater.

Cue the suspenseful music.

It remains to be seen where the Cowboys may turn to address the issue, but the list of potentially available players—Jimmy Garoppolo? Gardner Minshew? Drew Lock?—certainly makes for an interesting situation to monitor as the week continues. Of course, Dallas could also elect to stick with Rush and elevate Will Grier, who joined the club off waivers last September, from the practice squad to serve as his backup.

Get your seats to Dallas Cowboys games with SI Tickets

Regardless, the Cowboys, fresh off a lopsided 19–3 loss to the Buccaneers, will have a few key decisions to make with less than a week to go before Week 2. Dallas will host Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and a Bengals team looking to avenge their own season-opening loss at AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Dallas Cowboys coverage, go to Cowboys Country.