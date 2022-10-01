Friday night was one for the record books for the Manning family. Arch Manning broke a pair of Isidore Newman career passing records previously held by his uncles: Eli Manning’s passing yardage record and Peyton Manning’s mark for passing touchdowns.

Arch only needed one half to reach those two marks, with an impressive 279 yards and five touchdowns by the game’s intermission and his team holding a 38–7 lead. He snapped a tie with Peyton at 93 career passing touchdowns with his first score of the day, and by the half had surpassed Eli’s 7,268 career passing yards.

The young Manning would go on to throw for 356 yards and seven touchdowns in an impressive 52–22 win for Isidore Newman over Pearl River, leading the team to a bounceback performance after the team suffered its first loss a week ago.

Eli, the comic of the family, took to Twitter late Friday night after the game to joke about his nephew usurping his yardage record and poking fun at how different the modern Isidore Newman offense is from the one he played in.

Of course, football’s shotgun-based offenses are here to stay, in large part because of Peyton’s exploits with the Colts and Broncos.

After he finishes his senior high school season, Arch—the No. 10 recruit in the SI99 rankings—is set to continue his football career under Steve Sarkisian at Texas. He committed to the Longhorns in June.

More Football Coverage:

For more Texas coverage, go to Longhorns Country.