Sports can make otherwise normal people do wacky things.

Case in point: The fan who jumped off a grandstand railing Tuesday night in pursuit of Aaron Judge’s historic 62nd home run of the season. Certainly, there was a method to the fan’s madness. He was trying to retrieve a souvenir estimated to be worth $2 million.

The fan leaped from the first row of seats in left field at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, to an area between the outfield fence and the grandstand. His jump appeared to be at least 10 feet down to the field level.

Unfortunately for the fan, Judge’s blast had enough distance to carry into the first row of seats, failing to fall into the gap between the fence and stands. Instead, Dallas resident Cory Youmans, who was seated about a dozen seats to the left of the leaping fan, caught the ball.

For those wondering if the leaping fan was injured and whether he was allowed to remain in the park for the rest of the game, the answer is no on both counts.

That fan, who hasn’t been identified, was not injured. However, he was ejected from the ballpark for his unsafe stunt, according to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News.

