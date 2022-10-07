NFL World Collectively Groans As Broncos-Colts Goes to OT

The Broncos and Colts produced one of the slowest and most uneventful games of the NFL season on Thursday Night Football.

Regulation ended in a 9–9 tie after both teams scored three field goals each. The first 60 minutes ended with 12 punts and four interceptions (two from each team).

But, before overtime even began, a majority of the fans at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium left the game, which can be a rare sight for loyal football fans. Throughout the game, Broncos fans even booed their team after a number of unsuccessful drives.

Not surprisingly, overtime opened with a Colts field goal, meaning the Broncos would have a chance to score a touchdown and win the game. However, Indianapolis stopped Denver in the red zone, ending the game with a 12–9 win.

As if the NFL world didn’t struggle enough to watch the full 60 minutes of regulation, the fact that the game went into overtime created quite a stir on social media. NFL fans and media expressed annoyance at the never-ending punting and field-goal game.

