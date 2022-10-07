Skip to main content
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Draymond Green and a Ring Pop Proposal on Today's SI Feed
NFL World Collectively Groans As Broncos-Colts Goes to OT

Indianapolis Colts
Denver Broncos
The Broncos and Colts produced one of the slowest and most uneventful games of the NFL season on Thursday Night Football.

Regulation ended in a 9–9 tie after both teams scored three field goals each. The first 60 minutes ended with 12 punts and four interceptions (two from each team).

But, before overtime even began, a majority of the fans at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium left the game, which can be a rare sight for loyal football fans. Throughout the game, Broncos fans even booed their team after a number of unsuccessful drives.

Not surprisingly, overtime opened with a Colts field goal, meaning the Broncos would have a chance to score a touchdown and win the game. However, Indianapolis stopped Denver in the red zone, ending the game with a 12–9 win.

As if the NFL world didn’t struggle enough to watch the full 60 minutes of regulation, the fact that the game went into overtime created quite a stir on social media. NFL fans and media expressed annoyance at the never-ending punting and field-goal game.

