Kim Kardashian Booed During Cowboys-Rams Game at SoFi Stadium

NFL fans are often merciless when opposing teams are in town—and apparently, the same goes for certain celebrities.

During the Cowboys-Rams game Sunday, SoFi Stadium displayed several attendees on its massive jumbotron, and they were mostly met with applause. Until Kim Kardashian was featured on the screen.

After musician John Legend was shown, Kardashian could be seen wearing sunglasses in the roofed stadium. Seeing this, she blew a kiss to the camera. But many in attendance greeted her with harsh boos.

Immediately after Kardashian was featured, a fan known only as Steve was shown on the screen, and by contrast he was met with applause. It’s clear Kardashian isn’t winning any popularity contests among NFL fans.

The reality TV star and businesswoman didn’t seem bothered by the reaction. Los Angeles wound up losing to Dallas, 22–10.

