Fishermen Accused of Cheating at Ohio Tournament Indicted

Two anglers accused of putting weights in fish they caught in an Ohio tournament back on Sept. 30 were indicted in Cleveland on felony charges of cheating, attempting grand theft and possessing criminal tools on Wednesday, per The Associated Press.

Chase Cominsky, 35, from Pennsylvania, and his partner, Jake Runyon, 42, from Ohio, are the two involved in the cheating scandal. They were also indicted on misdemeanor charges of unlawfully owning wild animals.

The duo is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

The scandal took place at the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship event back on Sept. 30. Cominsky and Runyon were set to win the tournament and a prize worth thousands of dollars until the judges cut open the fish to find weights placed inside. The two were disqualified from the event.

Before the scandal, Cominsky and Runyon were winning the season standings for the professional fishing team of the year.

This year’s fishing cheating scandal wasn’t the first time Cominsky and Runyon have been caught in a controversial situation. At last year’s Fall Brawl fishing tournament at Lake Erie, the duo was disqualified and forced to forfeit the prize money after one of them failed a mandatory polygraph test given after the tournament.

