They say that success is the best revenge. For Bears rookie safety Jaquan Brisker, that turned out to be true.

Brisker was on the receiving end of an unfortunate play early in the second quarter of Monday night’s game against the Patriots. As he pursued New England quarterback Mac Jones, the quarterback opted to slide in front of Brisker. Unfortunately for the defensive back, Jones kept his leg elevated, and caught Brisker with his spikes in a, let’s just say, sensitive area.

That’s not what you want. Luckily for Brisker, he wouldn’t have to wait long to get the last laugh. Three plays later with the Patriots in Chicago territory, Brisker pulled down an acrobatic, one-handed interception to get the ball back for the Bears.

The pick was the first of Brisker’s career, and it shows how quickly fortunes can change. One minute, you’re lying on your back in pain after a fluke play that was virtually unavoidable. The next, you have the highlight of your young career at the expense of the guy who delivered the kick. For better (and for worse), Brisker likely won’t forget his first NFL interception anytime soon.

